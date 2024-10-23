Deputies Find Body Of Man, 69, Missing Since September

October 23, 2024

The body of missing Escambia County man has been located.

A local purple alert was issued on October 14 for 69-year-old Vernon “Bubba” Albion Flowers, Jr. He was last seen on September 28.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said his body was located last week, and the medical examiner’s office identified his body on Monday, October 21. The ECSO did not specify where he was found, but investigators said foul play is not suspected.

He was last seen in the 5500 block of Perkins Street in Bellview. At the time of the purple alert, deputies said he may have been in need of medical attention.

Flowers’ family has been notified.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 