Chamber Of Commerce Calls For Light Industrial Use For Part Of OLF-8

October 23, 2024

The Great Pensacola Chamber of Commerce has sent a letter to the Escambia County Commission supporting light industrial user for a portion of the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

“Outlying Field-8 remains one of the only undeveloped areas in Escambia County that can be utilized as a site for economic development projects,” wrote David Deliman, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.”On behalf of the 1,100 chamber members, our board respectfully asks that you follow the agreed upon Master Plan that supports job creation which will grow our economy, increase county revenues, and provide quality jobs for our citizens.”

The letter dated Tuesday was sent to the commission following the chamber’s October board meeting and, Deliman wrote, “a robust conversation about this project and what we believe is the highest and best use for this property.” He noted that the DPZ Master plan previously approved by the commission calls for significant job creation from the acreage.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 