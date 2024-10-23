Chamber Of Commerce Calls For Light Industrial Use For Part Of OLF-8

The Great Pensacola Chamber of Commerce has sent a letter to the Escambia County Commission supporting light industrial user for a portion of the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

“Outlying Field-8 remains one of the only undeveloped areas in Escambia County that can be utilized as a site for economic development projects,” wrote David Deliman, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.”On behalf of the 1,100 chamber members, our board respectfully asks that you follow the agreed upon Master Plan that supports job creation which will grow our economy, increase county revenues, and provide quality jobs for our citizens.”

The letter dated Tuesday was sent to the commission following the chamber’s October board meeting and, Deliman wrote, “a robust conversation about this project and what we believe is the highest and best use for this property.” He noted that the DPZ Master plan previously approved by the commission calls for significant job creation from the acreage.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.