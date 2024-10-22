FDLE Arrests Two Escambia Men On Multiple Child Sex Crime Charges

Two Escambia County men were arrested on child sex crime charges by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Mason Nicholas Radford, 21, was charged with

three counts of using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a minor

two counts of transmitting obscene material to a minor

three counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child, and

three counts of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Ryan Stephen Traynor, 52, was charged with one count each of using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a minor and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

FDLE said Pensacola Cyber Squad agents were contacted by the suspects during two separate undercover operations during which agents played the roles of 14-year-old girls. Both suspects sent sexual solicitation messages to the “girls” after being told that they were communicating with a juvenile.

Both men were booked into the Escambia County Jail. Radford remained jailed with bond set at $475.0000. Traynor was released on a $50,000 bond.