Over 8,500 Vote Early Monday In Escambia County

Over 8,500 people took advantage of the first day of every voting in Escambia County.

There were 8,517 early votes cast across 10 early voting sites Monday, With 11,112 vote-by-mail ballots that have been returned, voter turnout is already 19,640 or 9.15% for the 2024 general election in Escambia County.

Of those votes, nearly 53% were Republican, 32% were Democratic and 13% were no party affiliation.

Early voting will continue through November 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at 10 area locations:

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Century

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

University of West Florida, 11000 University Pkwy, Bldg. 78, Room 136, Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

During the 2024 primary election, a total of 13,265 early votes were cast.