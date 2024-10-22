NRCS Florida Accepts EQIP, CSP Applications through November 1

October 22, 2024

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service  (NRCS) in Florida announces Fiscal Year 2025 (October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025) federal assistance opportunities for agricultural producers, including through the Environmental Quality
Incentives Program (EQIP), and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).

While NRCS accepts applications year-round, Florida producers and landowners should apply no later than November 1, 2024, to be considered for funding in the FY2025 current cycle. If applications are received after the signup period for FY2025, applications will automatically be considered during future funding cycles.

Application cutoff periods allow NRCS to screen-and-rank applications for those with the highest

conservation benefits across Florida’s landscapes, including cropland, grazing lands, and private non-industrial forestlands. Contract obligations for the highest ranked applications is scheduled for end of June 2025.

EQIP can help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners integrate conservation into working lands. It provides financial and technical assistance to address natural resource concerns. Benefits include conserving water; enhancing wildlife habitat; improving air, soil and water quality; mitigating impacts from climate change; and preventing soil erosion. The CSP is for working lands and is the largest conservation program in the country. Thousands of
people voluntarily enroll in the program, because it helps them enhance natural resources and improve their business operation. Landowners can earn CSP payments for conservation performance.

Applications in Escambia County are accepted at the Molino Service Center at 151 Highway 97. Contact Josh Mcelhaney at josh.mcelhaney@usda.gov or visit the Get Started With NRCS website.

