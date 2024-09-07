Free Pet Adoptions End Today From Escambia County Animal Welfare

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats one year or older through Saturday, Septemer 7.

Puppies will be available for $50, and kittens can be adopted for just $25. An $11 licensing fee will apply to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 West Fairfield Drive. The shelter is open Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, call (850) 595-3075.

Picture above:

Drake is a 1 year, 5 month old neutered male mixed breed dog that has been at the Escambia shelter since Jul 18, 2024.

Flame is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat that has been in the shelter since August 16.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.