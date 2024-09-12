Florida Forest Service Hosting Women’s Land Management Event

The Florida Forest Service is partnering with the Florida Women Landowners Association and other organizations to host a women’s land management educational event October 21 as part of Working Forest Week.

“Forests Worked by Women, Work!” will be hosted on the Estes property in between Walnut Hill and Barrineau Park.

The Forest Service said land ownership by women is growing. According to the National Woodland Owners Survey women ownership is now more than 25%. Studies show, women think differently about the land they own than men do and often have different objectives for their land, different ways of achieving those objectives and different styles of learning about land management.

The event will be from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will give women the opportunity to learn about herbicide application, finances, chainsaw safety and maintenance, and resources available from agencies and nonprofits. Registration is limited. Click here to register and fore more information. Tickets are free.

For more information on the event, please contact Escambia County Forester Cathy Hardin at (850) 587-5237 or email Cathy.Hardin@FDACS.gov.

Florida Forests Week was created in 2015 in partnership with the Florida Forestry Association and annually celebrates the benefits of actively managed forests.