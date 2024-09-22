Argos Valiant Comeback Falls Short in Double OT Loss to UWA

by Bill Vilona

The dramatic finish UWF’s football team waged late Saturday night ended in heartbreak.

But not without promise.

Trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, the 12th-ranked Argos tied the game on their final possession, then twice produced overtime touchdowns, only to fall on a missed two-point conversion attempt to extend the game, as No. 23-ranked West Alabama held on for a wild 35-33 win at Pen Air Field.

This season’s Gulf South Conference opener for both teams became memorable. Just for different reasons.

“Obviously it’s frustrating to lose like that, double overtime…physically exhausting,” said Argos head coach Kaleb Nobles. “But I am so proud of the team with how they played – four quarters. I love them to death. I tell them that every day, but they showed me today that they love each other. It hurts to lose. It should hurt to lose. But this team has heart. This team has fight.”

It was the Argos second double-overtime loss on this field. They sustained a 45-42 loss on Sept. 24, 2022 against GSC rival Delta State in a season where UWF quickly recovered and reached the NCAA Division II national semifinals.

No way to tell, of course, how this season might evolve, but Nobles gained some insight about his team’s makeup two games into the schedule.

After a 16-day gap from UWF’s season-opening win Sept. 5, the Argos’ offense battled through three sluggish quarters, then a display of grit at the end.

“We just came up one play short,” Nobles said. “That’s part of football, part of life. These guys are resilient, they will learn and I promise you we will be better, because of this game.”

The enthralling finish left West Alabama (4-0) unbeaten and with back-to-back season wins against UWF. The Tigers head coach Brett Gilliland is a Pensacola native and former Escambia High School quarterback star when playing for his father, Ronnie Gilliland.

Both men were star players in different eras for West Alabama. After his father passed away in February 2023, this was Brett’s first win against UWF in returning to his hometown.

As UWF (1-1) might have feared, the longest break between games in team history had its effects in the first half on the Argos offense and first-year starting quarterback Marcus Stokes.

The Argos had only two of their six offensive possessions result in first downs. They finished the half with less than 100 yards of total offense as the unit looked to find its rhythm.

But they only trailed 7-3 at halftime. West Alabama got a 9-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter, then UWF kicker Cade Lombardo – a Gulf Breeze High graduate – converted a 28-yard field goal with 2:23 left in the half.

The first five minutes of the second half became a different kind of game. And a preview of what would ensue later.

West Alabama scored on its first second-half possession to take a 14-3 lead and keep the crowd of 5,000-plus mostly quiet.

The Argos then hit the game’s longest play when Stokes threw a perfect deep ball to Corey Scott, who caught the pass in stride, then juked his way pass the defender for a 73-yard scoring play.

After a pair of field goals from West Alabama’s Elijah Guyton, the Tigers had a two-score lead (20-10) on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Argos then finished a nine-play, 74 yard drive to get back in the game when Stokes connected with Jackson Blalock on a 12-yard scoring pass.

“(West Alabama) played some different stuff (on defense),” Nobles said. “They changed it up, we knew they would give us something different just because Marcus is a 19-year-old redshirt freshman (quarterback). They’re going to do everything to mess with him and we have to keep improving with everyone around him. But I thought we woke up in the second half and played very well and took what they gave us. I love this team. I can’t say it enough.”

The Argos got the ball back with 5:43 left in the game. They used 11 plays and erased most of the game clock to tie the game on Lombardo’s 28-yard field goal.

Overtime followed. The Argos scored first, needing just two plays from the 25 to take a lead after Jamontez Woods scored from 3-yards out. But the Tigers answered with a six-play drive and converted the PAT to tie.

The overtime rules for a second OT require teams to go for two points. West Alabama produced a 25-yard scoring pass from quarter Spencer Arceneaux, a Mobile native, Arceneaux then converted the two-point play in a uncertain way as he slid and reached the ball over the pylon.

Nobles challenged the call. The GSC officials spent considerable time in the replay tent before confirming the two-point play was good.

“It’s tough to win a challenge a lot of times in the GSC because of maybe they don’t have the right angle, things like that,” Nobles said. “But in my mind, a two point conversion is worth a challenge as opposed to keeping a timeout. We fell like his knee was down and maybe with a tough angle it’s hard to see.”

The Argos were down to their final play. They faced fourth down from the 12. Stokes bought some time and hit Da’Mani brought for the touchdown. But on the two point attempt, Stokes rolled to his right and his pass toward the end zone was batted down by the Tigers’ defensive front.

Nobles instantly consoled Stokes as the quarterback walked toward the sideline. Stokes finished completing 13 of 37 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns, two interceptions.

“I told him, ‘Hey man, I love you to death.’ And big picture is we took a chance on Marcus Stokes,” said Nobles, of the former Florida Gators recruit. “We didn’t have to take him, we didn’t have to recruit him, but I love the kid, I love how he’s growing up as a man with so much that people don’t see. I told him I love how you played. Because he didn’t quit. He didn’t play perfect, but he did what he had to do to give us a chance. And we came up one play short. He gave us a chance.”

Woods led UWF’s rushing game with 40 yards on 14 carries.

“Like coach said, we’re going to fight. I love my teammates to death. I’ll fight with them every day,” Woods said.

The Argos will now turn attention to next Saturday’s marquee matchup against Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CST at Lubbers Stadium.

Photo Emily Miller/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.