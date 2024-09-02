Car, Semi Collide Sunday Night On Highway 29 In Cantonment

September 2, 2024

There were no serious injuries reported in a crash involving a Dodge Charger and a semi truck Sunday night in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 8:40 p.m.on northbound Highway 29 near Woodberry Circle.

The driver of the car was being evaluated on scene by Escambia County EMS for injuries that were not considered serious. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

D

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 