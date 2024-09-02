Car, Semi Collide Sunday Night On Highway 29 In Cantonment

There were no serious injuries reported in a crash involving a Dodge Charger and a semi truck Sunday night in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 8:40 p.m.on northbound Highway 29 near Woodberry Circle.

The driver of the car was being evaluated on scene by Escambia County EMS for injuries that were not considered serious. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

D