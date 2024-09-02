Bonus Gallery: Tate Aggies Cheerleaders, Showband And More

September 27, 2024

The Tate High School Aggies are off to their best start in over 20 years, winning their fifth straight game with a convincing 42-7 victory over the West Florida Jaguars last week.

Friday night, the 5-0 Aggies will host the Navarre Raider at Pete Gindl Stadium.

For a photo gallery with cheerleaders, Showband of the South and more from last Thursday night, click here.

For a game action story and photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 