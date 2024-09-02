Bonus Gallery: Tate Aggies Cheerleaders, Showband And More
September 27, 2024
The Tate High School Aggies are off to their best start in over 20 years, winning their fifth straight game with a convincing 42-7 victory over the West Florida Jaguars last week.
Friday night, the 5-0 Aggies will host the Navarre Raider at Pete Gindl Stadium.
