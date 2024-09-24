Dustin Burdette Crowned Tate Homecoming King (With Gallery)

September 15, 2024

Dustin Burdette was crowned the 2024 Tate High School King Saturday night at the school’s homecoming dance.

Dustin has a 3.8 GPA at Tate. He loves to be involved at the student section at Aggie games, and enjoys spending time with his family.

Friday night, Tate High School crowned Homecoming Queen Hailey Locke. First runner-up to the queen was Faith Etheridge, and second runner-up was Blakely Campbell.

Candidates for Tate Homecoming King are presented were presented during Friday night’s festivities, with the selection named at the Saturday night dance.

Pictured: Tate High School Homecoming Queen Hailey Locke with Homecoming King Dusting Burdette at Saturday night’s homecoming dance. NorthEscambia.com and submitted photos, click to enlarge.

