Tom Harrell Wins Escambia County School Board District 5 Seat

August 21, 2024

Tom Harrell has been elected to the Escambia County School Board District 5 seat.

Harrell garnered 59.06% of the votes in the non-partisan race. Challenger Jim Taylor received 28.96% of the vote, and Josh Luther received 11.98% with  all precincts reporting.

“I want to thank the voters of District 5 for their tremendous support. I am humbled and honored to represent our community” Harrell told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday night. “Children first in all decisions!”

Now retired, Harrell was a teacher at Ransom Middle School and served as principal at Escambia Westgate School and Lipscomb Elementary School. He was named both a principal of the year and teacher of the year for the Escambia County School District.

He has been a resident of District 5 since 1975.

To learn more about Tom Harrell, in his own words, click here for his NorthEscambia.com candidate survey, which was published prior to the election.

Comments

2 Responses to “Tom Harrell Wins Escambia County School Board District 5 Seat”

  1. Tom Harrell on August 21st, 2024 1:52 am

    I want to thank everyone who helped and voted for me in this campaign. I am humbled by your support! I promise you I will always put children first in the decision-making process.

  2. Lori Hobbs Smith on August 21st, 2024 1:47 am

    Congratulations ole neighbor!





