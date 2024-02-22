High Speed Chase Ends With Stolen Car Crash On Molino Road (With Gallery)

A high speed chase ended with a crash on Molino Road Wednesday afternoon.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Florida Highway Patrol pursued a 2023 silver Audi S4 northbound on Highway 29 to Molino. The chase ended with a crash on Molino Road near Sunshine Hill Road about 2:45 p.m.

The incident began when an 18-year old from Wisconsin committed a hit and run crash on Highway 29 at Burgess Road, according to FHP Lt. Jason King, where trooper were invstigating a stolen car as a seperate incident.

As troopers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, a FHP aircraft followed it up Oleander Avenue to Palafaox to Highway 29. The vehicle traveled on and off I-10 twice to Nine Mile Road and Pinecone.

The pursuit ended when troopers performed a PIT maneuver on Molino Road. King said the driver was taken into custody and was transported by Escambia County EMS to a local emergency room for evaluation.

A trooper reportedly crashed in the area of Sunshine Hill Road and Sunshine Hill Court during the pursuit but was not seriously injured.

For more photos, click or tap here.

FHP said charges are pending.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.