High Speed Chase Ends With Stolen Car Crash On Molino Road (With Gallery)
February 22, 2024
A high speed chase ended with a crash on Molino Road Wednesday afternoon.
For more photos, click or tap here.
Florida Highway Patrol pursued a 2023 silver Audi S4 northbound on Highway 29 to Molino. The chase ended with a crash on Molino Road near Sunshine Hill Road about 2:45 p.m.
The incident began when an 18-year old from Wisconsin committed a hit and run crash on Highway 29 at Burgess Road, according to FHP Lt. Jason King, where trooper were invstigating a stolen car as a seperate incident.
As troopers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, a FHP aircraft followed it up Oleander Avenue to Palafaox to Highway 29. The vehicle traveled on and off I-10 twice to Nine Mile Road and Pinecone.
The pursuit ended when troopers performed a PIT maneuver on Molino Road. King said the driver was taken into custody and was transported by Escambia County EMS to a local emergency room for evaluation.
A trooper reportedly crashed in the area of Sunshine Hill Road and Sunshine Hill Court during the pursuit but was not seriously injured.
For more photos, click or tap here.
FHP said charges are pending.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
5 Responses to “High Speed Chase Ends With Stolen Car Crash On Molino Road (With Gallery)”
So crazy. I thought they weren’t supposed to pursue in high speed chases. I mean the kid just getting off the bus what if the timing had been just as they were getting off the bus. Not just the people in the chase are the ones in danger. Everyone in the path is in potential danger.
Luckily no one was killed. The cops apparently haven’t learned their lesson in regards to pursuit.
They went screaming past our house 95A north. There must have been 10 law enforcement cars.
They come down by my house around 235 on Muscogee and Pace parkway.
They went by my house on hwy 97 at about 2:30, just a minute or so after the school bus dropped my grandson off. The guys car, who was fleeing, appeared it had already been in a crash prior to the end of the chase.
Probably the wildest thing I’ve caught on security cameras.