Tate Aggies Volleyball Gears Up For Season With New Jerseys

August 14, 2024

The Tate Aggies volleyball team is ready to serve up a new look for the 2024 season. The squad recently unveiled fresh jerseys as they prepare to hit the court.

The Aggies will kick off their season on the road, facing off against the Milton Panthers on August 20 and the Gulf Breeze Dolphins on August 22. They will then return home to host the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders on August 27.

Pictured: New Tate volleyball white jerseys worn by the senior class and new Dig Pink jerseys modeled by junior Aggies. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 