NHC Issuing Advisories For Potential Tropical Cyclone Four

August 2, 2024

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Confidence has slowly increased on most impacts staying well east of our area; however, be sure to continue to monitor the forecast into the weekend.

PTC 4 is expected to become Tropical Storm Debbie by Saturday night.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the southwest coast of the Florida peninsula from East Cape Sable to Bonita Beach. A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the Florida Keys south of the Card Sound Bridge including the Dry Tortugas, the southern coast of the Florida peninsula east of East Cape Sable to the Card Sound bridge, and for the west coast of the Florida peninsula north of Bonita Beach to Aripeka.

The latest details are in the graphic aboce.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 