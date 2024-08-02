NHC Issuing Advisories For Potential Tropical Cyclone Four

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Confidence has slowly increased on most impacts staying well east of our area; however, be sure to continue to monitor the forecast into the weekend.

PTC 4 is expected to become Tropical Storm Debbie by Saturday night.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the southwest coast of the Florida peninsula from East Cape Sable to Bonita Beach. A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the Florida Keys south of the Card Sound Bridge including the Dry Tortugas, the southern coast of the Florida peninsula east of East Cape Sable to the Card Sound bridge, and for the west coast of the Florida peninsula north of Bonita Beach to Aripeka.

The latest details are in the graphic aboce.