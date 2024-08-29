New $4 Million Highway 4 Bridge Is Now Open (With Gallery)

The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The estimated completion date for the nearly $4 million bridge had been delayed by weather until September 1. Contractors were able to finish construction in August, but the opening was then delayed by paint problems.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The new bridge replaces an 81-year-old structure that hat was closed on July 10, 2023, with traffic between Bratt and Century detoured.

Editor’s note: The photos here and in the gallery were taken a couple of weeks ago before paint issues were fixed. We were unable to take new photos after the opening Wednesday afternoon due to a strong thunderstorm, heavy downpours and lightning.

Pictured: The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek on Friday afternoon, August 16. Northescambia.com photos, click to enlarge.