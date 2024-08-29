New $4 Million Highway 4 Bridge Is Now Open (With Gallery)

August 29, 2024

The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The estimated completion date for the nearly $4 million bridge had been delayed by weather until September 1. Contractors were able to finish construction in August, but the opening was then delayed by paint problems.

The new bridge replaces an 81-year-old structure that hat was closed on July 10, 2023, with traffic between Bratt and Century detoured.

Editor’s note: The photos here and in the gallery were taken a couple of weeks ago before paint issues were fixed. We were unable to take new photos after the opening Wednesday afternoon due to a strong thunderstorm, heavy downpours and lightning.

Pictured: The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek on Friday afternoon, August 16. Northescambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

