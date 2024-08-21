Highway 4 Bridge Opening Delayed By Wrong Paint

August 21, 2024

It’s been delayed again.

The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek will not open this week as originally anticipated.

The Florida Department of Transportation told NorthEscambia.com last week that that the bridge is complete, but there were a just few minor items that need to be fixed prior to traffic being allowed across the bridge. But it’s turning out to be a little more complicated.

Tuesday, Escambia County officials said they had been notified that the bridge likely won’t open until next week. They said the wrong type of reflective paint was used on the bridge and the roadway approaches, and it must be corrected to meet FDOT requirements and pass inspection. The painted lines are also not straight, and there is spilled paint along in the area.

And that will require the contractor to move equipment back to the site in order to grind away the wrong paint and repaint the lines.

With previous contract extensions due to weather, the contractor has until September 1 to open the $4 million bridge without penalty.

The new bridge replaces an 81-year-old structure that hat was closed on July 10, 2023, with traffic between Bratt and Century detoured.

Pictured: The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek on Tuesday afternoon, August 21. NorthEsscmabia.com photos, click to enlarge.


