New 24/7 Career Fire Crews Coming To Molino This Month

August 7, 2024

Career fighters will staff the Molino Fire Station 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning Saturday, August 17.

The four-member crews will be a special operations team, providing light technical and special rescue services in addition to responding to fire and medical calls across North Escambia. The station will respond in the Molino fire district, and provide assistance in the McDavid, Walnut Hill, Century and Cantonment fire district, along with any other local to assist.

“This will really bolster our response in the north end,” Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said. “This will benefit the entire area.”

The current “Squad 9″ truck (pictured below) that was assigned to the McDavid Fire Station in September 2023 will be transferred to the Molino Fire Station, becoming known as “Squad 18″ for the new crews. “Engine 9″ and other apparatuses will remain in McDavid.

Work is currently underway at the Molino Fire Station to remodel the bunk rooms, living quarters and the kitchen to better support occupation by 24/7 crews.

Molino will become what is known as combination department –volunteers would still respond to calls alongside the paid crews. Fire stations currently also respond to neighboring areas to assist.

“I’m pleased to know that my friends and neighbors in the Molino area will have coverage 24/7 out of the Molino Fire Station, and I certainly appreciate the brave men and women who will be providing the service, be they volunteer or career,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 