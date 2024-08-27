Library Board Of Governance Holds Meeting At Molino Library

August 27, 2024

The West Florida Library Board of Governance held their regular August board meeting Monday afternoon in Molino.

The board establishes policy and oversees the management of the West Florida Public Libraries and makes annual budget recommendations to the Escambia County Commission.

During the meeting at the Molino Branch Library, the board discussed a collection development policy and other library policy updates.

Director of Library Services Todd Humble also reported that a book vending machine could be coming to a new community center at Carver Park at Webb and Washington streets in Cantonment.

Pictured top: The West Florida Library Board of Governance met Monday afternoon in Molino. Pictured below: Molino Library Branch Manager Rachel Kahalley explains the many community programs at her branch to the board. Pictured below: WFPL Assistant Director of Library Services Christal Bell-Rivera and Director of Library Services Todd Humble met with the board. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

