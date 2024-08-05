Isolated Storms And Hot This Week

August 5, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

