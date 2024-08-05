Isolated Storms And Hot This Week
August 5, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Comments