Hot Saturday, Scattered Afternoon Storms

August 3, 2024

A heat advisory is in effect again Saturday for a heat index reaching up to 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

