Tate Lady Aggies Prepare For Upcoming Softball Season (With Rosters)

February 2, 2026

Tate Lady Aggies Softball held a welcome dinner recently at CrossFaith Church in Molino.

Preseason play for the Lady Aggies begins next week.

Team members are:

VARSITY
Jordyn Banks
Kayleigh Burt
Gracyn Campbell
Aubree Gorum
Kaylie Mitchell
Sarah Mitchell
Brelynn Morris
Carmen Morris
Emorie Nelson
Mykamia Padgett
Kierstyn Phillips
Taylor Robinson
Madison Smillie
Ke’Anna Smith
Peyton Wilson

JUNIOR VARSITY
Berkley Anderson
Mikala Foster
Khloe Gibson
Novalee Hudgens
Tessa Kendrick
Faith Middleton
McKynleigh Montano
Bailey Parden
Melanie Ramirez
Kaylyn Relstab
Alaina Ritchey
Aubrie Romero
Kaitlyn Stefanko

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 