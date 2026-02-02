Tate Lady Aggies Prepare For Upcoming Softball Season (With Rosters)

Tate Lady Aggies Softball held a welcome dinner recently at CrossFaith Church in Molino.

Preseason play for the Lady Aggies begins next week.

Team members are:

VARSITY

Jordyn Banks

Kayleigh Burt

Gracyn Campbell

Aubree Gorum

Kaylie Mitchell

Sarah Mitchell

Brelynn Morris

Carmen Morris

Emorie Nelson

Mykamia Padgett

Kierstyn Phillips

Taylor Robinson

Madison Smillie

Ke’Anna Smith

Peyton Wilson

JUNIOR VARSITY

Berkley Anderson

Mikala Foster

Khloe Gibson

Novalee Hudgens

Tessa Kendrick

Faith Middleton

McKynleigh Montano

Bailey Parden

Melanie Ramirez

Kaylyn Relstab

Alaina Ritchey

Aubrie Romero

Kaitlyn Stefanko