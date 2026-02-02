Tate Lady Aggies Prepare For Upcoming Softball Season (With Rosters)
February 2, 2026
Tate Lady Aggies Softball held a welcome dinner recently at CrossFaith Church in Molino.
Preseason play for the Lady Aggies begins next week.
Team members are:
VARSITY
Jordyn Banks
Kayleigh Burt
Gracyn Campbell
Aubree Gorum
Kaylie Mitchell
Sarah Mitchell
Brelynn Morris
Carmen Morris
Emorie Nelson
Mykamia Padgett
Kierstyn Phillips
Taylor Robinson
Madison Smillie
Ke’Anna Smith
Peyton Wilson
JUNIOR VARSITY
Berkley Anderson
Mikala Foster
Khloe Gibson
Novalee Hudgens
Tessa Kendrick
Faith Middleton
McKynleigh Montano
Bailey Parden
Melanie Ramirez
Kaylyn Relstab
Alaina Ritchey
Aubrie Romero
Kaitlyn Stefanko
