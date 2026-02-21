Escambia Westgate’s Very Special Mardi Gras Parade (With Photo Gallery)

Let the good times roll!

The 33rd annual Mardi Gras parade was held Friday morning at Escambia Westgate School — a very special parade for the school’s special needs students.

With plenty of beads, trinkets, smiles, and Mardi Gras krewes, the parade rolled through the school parking lot for students with sensory issues that might not otherwise be able to attend a regular Mardi Gras parade.

