Cold Front To Bring Rain, Return Of Winter

A strong cold front will push through the area late Saturday, bringing a significant drop in temperatures for the first half of the week. After a warm Saturday with highs in the 80s, Sunday and Monday will struggle to reach the 50s as gusty north winds usher in chilly air. Lows will dip into the mid-20s by Monday night, followed by a gradual warming trend and returning rain chances toward the middle of the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.