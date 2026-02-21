Early Northview Chiefs Lead Evaporates In One-Run Loss To The Escambia Gators (Gallery)

After leading 5-1 at the end of three innings, the Northview Chiefs dropped a Friday night home game 6-5 to the Escambia Gators.

Jackson Bridges opened on the mound for the Chiefs, giving up five hits and five runs (three earned) in four and one-third innings, recording eight strikeouts and three walks. Jase Portwood went two and two-thirds innings, giving up one run and two hits, walking four and striking out three.

Luke Chavers, Taylor Curtis, Kobi Fiorenti, Dane King, Bryant Mason, and Grayden Sheffield each had one hit for Northview. Mason had two RBIs, and Portwood added one.

Next up, the Chiefs will travel to Chipley on Tuesday.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 