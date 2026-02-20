Baseball: Tate Varsity Falls To Crestview; JV And Freshmen Earn Wins

Crestview 5, Tate 3

The Crestview Bulldogs defeated the varsity Tate Aggies 5-3 on Thursday night.

Nathan Connors led the Aggies at bat with two hits. Kannon Ham and Kaden Posta each added a hit.

Starting pitcher Lance Brady went four innings for Tate, giving up three hits and three runs (none earned) while striking out five and walking one. Keelan Beasley was on the mound for two innings, surrendering two runs, no hits, walking one and striking out one.

Tate 11, Crestview 4 (JV)

The JV Aggies beat the Crestview Bulldogs 11-4 on Thursday.

Caileb Javier surrendered six hits and four runs (two earned) in five and one-third innings, walking one and striking out six. Camden Seifert threw one-third of an inning, allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and striking out one.

Jordan Edmond, Trent Godwin, and Mason Williams each had two hits for Tate. Edmond and Godwin each also recorded two RBIs.

Tate 15, Elberta 2 (Freshmen)

The freshmen Tate Aggies powered past the Elberta Freshmen Warriors 15-2 on Thursday.

Brayden Luciano earned the win for the Aggies, giving up one hit and no runs in three innings, striking out three and walking one.

Grayson McLellan went 3-4 for Tate, while Trent Madden was 2-4.