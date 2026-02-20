Racist Comments Get Man Kicked Out Of Escambia Commission Meeting

An Escambia County man was kicked out of Thursday’s Escambia County Commission meeting after he made what was deemed to be racist comments toward District 1 Commissioner Lumon May.

Andrew Blewer signed up to address the BOCC about a $359,670 grant for the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project, a multipart, large-scale living shoreline to be constructed within the Lower Pensacola Bay System.

The video is below

During his allotted time, Blewer said, “Lumon May, you might like this, that we got some people that moved into our neighborhood that has a skin pigment similar to yours’ so you are look out to them or whatever.” Blewer, who is white, lives in Bellview, which is represented by May, who is black.

He was immediately interrupted by Board Chair Ashlee Hofberger.

“Okay, sir, we’re not going to allow racist comments here, so you can try again or you can exit,” Hofberger said. “I’m not sure why the color of your neighbor’s skin matters.”

“It shouldn’t,” Blewer exclaimed.

“Then why did you tell us?” asked Hofberger.

As Blewer continued, May said, “Andrew, I’m going to try to get staff to write a DEI grant (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) so you can have a DEI neighborhood. Then you’ll be happy.”

“Let me help you with one more thing because your time’s running. I don’t care how you address this board but keep my name out of your mouth, alright? And then we’ll be OK, alright?

Blewer replied, “You want me to take you to another chicken dinner so I can talk to you one-on-one.” His comment elicited a strong response from the audience, and prompted Hofberger to have him removed by deputies.

“Get him out and whatever we can do to suspend him from coming back, I want that done, too, so check that out,” she said to applause.

““Thank you, Madam Chair,” said Commissioner Steven Barry. “We don’t have to listen to sexist or racist comments.”

May then joked about the exchange.

“Thank you for your leadership, Madam Chair, but I think we are going to be done by 11 a.m. and chicken sounds pretty good to me,” May quipped.