Tate High Theatre Presents ‘Shrek The Musical’

Tate High School Theatre will present Shrek the Musical February 20 – 21 and February 26 – 28, at 7 p.m. nightly in the Tate High School Cafetorium.

Shrek the Musical is a heartwarming and hilarious adventure based on the popular animated film, featuring memorable characters, high-energy musical numbers, and an uplifting message about friendship and self-acceptance.

The production is a showcase of student talent and dedication. Every aspect of the show has been created entirely by students, including set construction, costume design, props, lighting, makeup, and wigs. The result is a fully student-designed theatrical experience that highlights the creativity, craftsmanship, and collaborative spirit of Tate’s thriving theatre program.

In addition, the production features double casting for the roles of Fiona, Dragon, Pinocchio, and Gingy. Each cast will perform on alternating nights, offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy unique interpretations of these beloved characters.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door (cash only).

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.