Tate Bats Explode in Double-Digit Win Over North Bay Haven (With Gallery)

February 21, 2026

The Tate Aggies beat North Bay Haven Academy of Panama City 11-2 on Friday night in Cantonment.

Starting pitcher Nathan Connors earned the win for the Aggies, allowing two hits and two unearned runs in four and two-thirds innings, walking a half dozen and striking out eight. In relief, Hunter Clayton pitched one-third of an inning of scoreless, runless ball, striking out one.

Evan Taylor went 3-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run home run to center field in the fifth inning. Cal Foxworth was 3-3 with one RBI, while Griffin Cook went 2-3.

Up next, the Tate Aggies will look to continue the momentum at Gulf Breeze on Tuesday.

