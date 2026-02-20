Womack Homers As Northview Softball Beats West Florida 18-4

February 20, 2026

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat the West Florida Jaguars 18-4 on Thursday night.

Peyton Womack drove in four runs on three hits to lead the Chiefs to the electric win. The University of Montevallo commit had a two-run double in the seventh, a solo home run to right field in the fourth, and a sacrifice fly to score one in the fifth.

Davonia Randolph was on fire, going 5-6 at the plate. Kyel Langham and Aubrey Hadley each added two hits.

In the circle, MiKayla McAnally earned the win for Northview, allowing 10 hits and four runs (three earned) in a complete seven innings, striking out six and walking none.

Next up, the 1-0 Chiefs will host Pace on Tuesday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 