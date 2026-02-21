Bigalow Nets Hat Trick For Aggies Against Navarre (With Gallery)

The Navarre Raiders brought a powerful offensive attack to Cantonment on Friday night, defeating the Tate Aggies 22-3

Kira Bigalow led the Aggies’ scoring, accounting for all three of the team’s goals. Tori Sappington contributed on both ends of the field, recording an assist and leading the team with 8 draw assists.

Carly Helmig was active in the net, facing a relentless barrage of 32 shots on goal and finishing the night with 17 saves

For more photos, click here.

The Tate Aggies (2-2) will host West Florida (1-2) on Monday at 6 p.m. in Pete Gindle Stadium.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.