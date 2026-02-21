Baby Reportedly Injured In Cantonment Crash Involving SUV, Escambia Deputy

February 21, 2026

An infant was reportedly injured during a crash involving an SUV and an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office cruiser late Friday night in Cantonment.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. on West Roberts Road near Sutton Place Drive. The deputy was reportedly just off the roadway when her cruiser was struck by the SUV.

The infant was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. There were no other injuries.

For additional photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 