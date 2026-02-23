Highs Reach Near 50 On Monday; Plunge Into The 20s Monday Night

February 23, 2026

A cold start to the week will quickly give way to a significant warming trend across the area. After dealing with wind chills in the 20s on Monday, temperatures will climb steadily each day, reaching the mid-70s by Thursday. Rain chances enter the picture late Wednesday night, with the most unsettled weather expected on Thursday as a cold front brings a likely chance of showers and thunderstorms. Conditions remain slightly unsettled with lingering slight rain chances through the upcoming weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after February 22, 2026. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

