Century Correctional Officer Sexually Assaulted By Inmate, FDC Says

A correctional officer at Century Correctional Institution was sexually assaulted by an inmate, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Inmate David Gutierrez, 34, sexually assaulted the officer, the FDC said.

The FDC said the officer was injured but did not provide further details. All assaults are investigated, and disciplinary action is imposed in accordance with policy.

Gutierrez is serving just over two years on a 2025 robbery with a deadly weapon and multiple grand theft convictions from Broward County.