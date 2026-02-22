Century Correctional Officer Sexually Assaulted By Inmate, FDC Says

February 22, 2026

A correctional officer at Century Correctional Institution was sexually assaulted by an inmate, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Inmate David Gutierrez, 34, sexually assaulted the officer, the FDC said.

The FDC said the officer was injured but did not provide further details. All assaults are investigated, and disciplinary action is imposed in accordance with policy.

Gutierrez is serving just over two years on a 2025 robbery with a deadly weapon and multiple grand theft convictions from Broward County.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 