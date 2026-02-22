JV Northview Chiefs Go 2-1 At Weekend Tournament With Big Win Over Opp

February 22, 2026

The junior varsity Northview Chiefs went 2-1 in the T.R. Miller JV Tournament, with rain cancelling their final game.

J.U. Blacksher 6, Northview 0 (JV)

J.U. Blacksher JV from Uriah, Alabama, defeated the JV Northview Chiefs on Friday 6-0. Brooklynn Allen faced 24 batters, allowing no hits and six runs while walking seven and striking out five. Kiley Webb and Natalia Morales each had a hit for the JV Chiefs.

Northview 4, Pace Red 2 (JV)

On Saturday, the JV Northview Chiefs defeated the Pace JV Patriots Red team 4-2. Brooklynn Allen pitched a complete game, five innings, allowing four hits and two runs (one earned), while striking out six and walking five. Presley Davey went 2-3 for the Chiefs at the plate.

Northview 15, Opp 3 (JV)

The JV Northview Chiefs earned a big 15-3 win over Opp, Alabama, on Saturday. Addyson Boleyn had five runs on three hits with a two-run triple in the first, a two-run double in the third, and a single in the fourth. Brooklynn Allen surrendered three runs and no hits in four innings, striking out four and walking one.

Northview vs. T.R. Miller (JV- canceled)

Northview versus T.R. Miller was canceled due to weather.

