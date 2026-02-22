Independence For The Blind Students Gain Real-World Skills At Flomaton Restaurant

February 22, 2026

Independence for the Blind of West Florida students from Pensacola took part in a work-based learning program on Saturday at a Flomaton restaurant. The program aims to equip visually impaired teenagers with the real-world skills they need to thrive in college, the workforce, and in everyday life.

The students received training and real-world experiences in what it takes to work in a food business at The Junction Restaurant in Flomaton.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 