Lady Aggies Rebound From Early Losses To Down Foley In Tournament Play

The Tate Lady Aggies dropped two but got final game redemption during a Saturday tournament at Foley High School. Friday play was canceled by weather.

Fairhope 4, Tate 3

The Tate Lady Aggies fell 4-3 to the Fairhope Pirates on Saturday. Sarah Mitchell took the loss for the Aggies. She went for two innings, surrendering three runs on one hit, striking out two and walking five. MyKamia Padgett allowed two hits and one run in three innings, walking two and striking out three. Jordyn Banks and Madison Smillie each had one hit for the Aggies.

Spanish Fort 7, Tate 1

The Spanish Fort Toros defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 7-1. Sarah Mitchell was in the circle for two innings for the Aggies. She surrendered three hits and three runs while striking out two and walking one. MyKamia Padgett pitched one inning, allowing four runs and striking out one. Jordyn Banks, Taylor Robinson, and Madison Smillie each collected one hit.

Tate 6, Foley 2

The Tate Aggies downed Foley 6-2. Taylor Robinson went 3-3 at the plate for the Aggies, and Madison Smith had two RBIs. Relstab earned the Aggie win, surrendering three hits and two runs (one earned) in a complete game, five innings, striking out three and walking one.