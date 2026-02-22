Here’s What To Know As Jay Lady Royals Basketball Heads To The State Final Four

It’s been nearly three decades, 28 years in fact, since a Jay High School girls basketball team made the state Final Four in the Rural Division

Last week, the Lady Royals beat Chipley 51-44 to seal the deal.

Jay will travel to UNF Arena at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville for the semifinals on Tuesday, February 24, ahead of the state championship game on Friday, February 27.

The team is seeking help with travel expenses. Donations by cash or check can be made Monday morning at the Jay High School front office.

The Lady Royals last made the Final Four back in 1998.

Want to go?

Where: CSI Companies Court at UNF Arena (University of North Florida in Jacksonville)

Host: University of North Florida Athletics

Facility Information: Spectator Information | Clear Bag Policy

Event Schedule & Specific Dates: click here

Admission: $15 per day if purchased in advance, and $18 if purchased day of via GoFan

Limited number of Premium VIP ticket options available each day

Parking: fee included in the cost of admission (Parking in Lot 18)

Lodging: click here

Live Webcasts: NFHS Network

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.