Breezy And Colder: High In The 50s, Low In The 30s

A cold front is bringing achilly start to the week across the North Escambia area, with gusty winds on Sunday and wind chills dipping into the 20s by Monday morning. Conditions will remain clear and sunny through Tuesday before a significant warming trend takes hold, pushing afternoon highs into the mid-70s by midweek. Rain chances return late Wednesday night, with showers and a possible thunderstorm likely on Thursday night as another system approaches.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.