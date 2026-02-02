Florida Gas Prices Reach Six-Week Highs

February 2, 2026

Florida gas prices climbed again last week, according to AAA. The state average increased 9 cents per gallon, hitting a weekly high of $2.93 per gallon on Friday. While prices dipped slightly heading into the weekend, motorists are still paying the highest pump prices seen in the past six weeks.

Despite the recent uptick, Florida drivers are still paying less than they did a year ago. Sunday’s state average of $2.91 per gallon is 5 cents more than last week, 5 cents more than last month, and 17 cents less than this time last year.

In Escambia County, the average was $2.66 per gallon.

“Florida gas prices are inching higher as global oil markets react to geopolitical tensions, tightening fuel supplies, and growing optimism about future fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “These factors have pushed oil and gasoline futures upward, and when combined with Florida’s normal pattern of price cycling, they’ve contributed to the recent uptick at the pump.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 