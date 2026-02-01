Escambia County Set To Move Forward On Robinson Street Paving In Cantonment

Escambia County is set to pave the dirt portion of Robinson Street in Cantonment.

On Thursday, the Escambia County Commission is set to consider a design and engineering services contract for $214,000 to Panhandle Engineering.

The design will include roadway realignment and drainage system on the unpaved portion of Robinson Street. The existing dirt road begins at Taylor Street and continues about three-quarters of a mile.

The county intends to acquire 50 feet of right of way to construct a 24-foot wide roadway with a drainage system. The north end will have a 90-foot diameter asphalt turnaround within a 100-foot diameter right of way. Realignment of Robinson Street at Taylor Street is proposed to align the roadway with the current paved portion of Robinson Street.

The design and engineering services for the project should be complete within one year, and there’s not yet a timetable for construction.

Funding of the project will come from Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds.

