Molino Man Arrested For DUI Over Four Times The Legal Limit On I-110, Cocaine Possession

A Molino man was arrested by a state trooper on multiple charges after a traffic stop on I-110 in Pensacola where he was found with an alcohol content over four times the legal limit.

Stephen Raye Simonds, 36, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), refusal to submit to DUI testing, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on a $6,000 bond.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper observed a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck on I-110 that was traveling at about 40 mph, failing to maintain a single lane, and sometimes stopping on the interstate.

Simonds failed DUI field exercises and was taken into custody before providing two breath samples of 0.37 alcohol levels, according to an arrest report. He then refused to provide a urine sample for controlled substance testing.

The trooper reported finding baggies with one gram of cocaine and 7.5 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

The incident occurred on Christmas Day, but the arrest report was just released. Simonds has since entered a not guilty plea and is set to appear in court in March.