Alabama Sex Offender Charged Traveling To Escambia, FL, To Entice A Minor For Sex

February 1, 2026

An Alabama sex offender has been indicted on a federal charge for allegedly attempting to entice a minor for sex in Escambia County, Florida.

David A. Girard, 70, of Robertsdale, Alabama, was indicted on a charge  of attempted enticement of a minor and traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit  sexual conduct.

The indictment also charges enhanced penalty provisions because Girard is a registered sexual offender based upon prior sex offense convictions in 2009.  If convicted, Girard faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years’, and up to life, imprisonment.

Girard is scheduled for trial before United States District Judge M. Casey Rodgers at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola, Florida, on March 2.

The case is being jointly investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, US Customs and Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Florida Highway Patrol, and the United States Marshals Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Christopher C. Patterson.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice and led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Divisions Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

Written by William Reynolds 

 