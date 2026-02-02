Cantonment Garage Destroyed By Fire

February 2, 2026

Fire destroyed a garage Saturday afternoon in Cantonment.

The fire in the 3500 block of Wiggins Lane was reported around 4:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames.

David Uebelsteadt, a local race car driver and mechanic, said the entire shop was a total loss. A wooden boat was also destroyed.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 