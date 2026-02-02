Cantonment Garage Destroyed By Fire
Fire destroyed a garage Saturday afternoon in Cantonment.
The fire in the 3500 block of Wiggins Lane was reported around 4:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames.
David Uebelsteadt, a local race car driver and mechanic, said the entire shop was a total loss. A wooden boat was also destroyed.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Photo courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
