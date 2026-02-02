Two Escambia County Tax Preparers Indicted In Fraudulent Tax Return Scheme

February 2, 2026

Two Escambia County tax preparers are facing federal charges for an alleged fraudulent tax return scheme.

D’ontrinique K. Johnson, formerly known as D’ontrinique K. Wilkerson, 30, and Tequilla D. Nairn, formerly known as Tequilla D. Robinson, 37, were indicted in federal court for one count of conspiracy to aid or assist in preparation of false tax returns and to steal government money and three counts of filing false tax returns. Nairn has additionally been charged with one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of wire fraud. Both are set for trial in March.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to five years’ imprisonment for the conspiracy count and up to three years’ imprisonment for each count related to filing a false tax return.

If convicted, Nairn faces up to five years’ imprisonment for the conspiracy count, up to three years’ imprisonment for each count related to filing a false tax return, a mandatory consecutive two years’ imprisonment for the aggravated identity theft count, and up to 20 years’ imprisonment for the wire fraud count.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alicia H. Forbes.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 