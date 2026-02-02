Century Explains $10.47 Per Month Garbage Rate Increase

For the first time in decades, a new solid waste provider will be collecting garbage and yard trash in Century, and some local residents are crying foul about a monthly rate increase over $10 for residents.

Residents were paying the town $27.44 for a single pickup per week from Republic Services, along with yard and bulk waste collection by the town on a somewhat irregular schedule. Under the new provider, Waste Pro, residents will pay the town $37.91, or $10.47 more per month. Yard waste will be collected on Tuesday in the cart with a black lid, and garbage will be collected on Fridays in the carts with the blue lid.

Friday, NorthEscambia.com held a phone conference with Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, Administrator Dave Murzin, and Clerk Carrie Moore to find out the reason for the 38% rate hike.

The biggest reason? The town lost $51,000 during the last fiscal year with Republic Services. The town’s “Garbage Fund” is not designed to be a money-maker, but losing money is irresponsible, officials said.

Without accepting bids, Century had continued for three decades to renew an agreement with annual increases with Republic. But in 2025, the town decided to seek an updated agreement or a new provider. Two proposals were received and ranked, with Waste Pro scoring 93.5 and Republic 72.3 out of a possible 100.

“Republic was just going to give us garbage pickup,” Boutwell said. “Waste Pro came back with garbage pickup, and also yard waste and then bulk pickup quarterly.”

It’s that bulk and yard waste collection that was really costing the town, and causing concern with a 25-year-old grapple truck and the potential inability to find parts for any timely repair that was needed.

“We were constantly doing repairs to it, and a new (grapple) truck would cost $200,000 or $300,000,” the mayor said.

“Now we don’t have to worry about the wear and tear of a truck and paying a driver with a CDL,” he said. “And keeping our employees working in the field instead of driving a truck on Thursday.” In addition, the town will save the fees that were being paid at the landfill to dump the bulk and yard waste.

Under the new agreement with Waste Pro and a higher cost to the citizens, the town projects breaking even, but not making a profit.

Boutwell said he’s been inundated with calls and visitors at town hall, around town, and even at his home, with residents expressing concern about the increased garbage rates.

“We understand that people don’t like change, but sometimes change is for the good,” he said. “But when they understand what’s going on, they know it’s for the good.”

Murzin clarified that residents can turn in their second can, which is for yard waste, but there is no discount.

“We will take the yard waste can if they don’t want it in their yard,” Moore said. “But they are not going to get a discount.”

“We’ve heard a lot of ‘we are just going to burn the leaves and the tree limbs’ and that sort of thing,” Murzin said, adding there is a burn ordinance in the town.

