Century Residents to See First New Waste Provider In Over 30 Years, $10 Monthly Increase

In February, Town of Century residents will have a new solid waste provider, and they will see their bills increase by over $10 a month. It’s the first time in over 30 years that Century has changed waste services provider.

Currently, residents are paying the town $27.44 for one pickup per week from Republic Services. Under the new provider, Waste Pro, residents will pay the town $37.91, $10.47 more per month.

How Will New Carts Be Delivered?

The town says the can exchange between Republic and Waste Pro will be seamless. On regular collection day this Wednesday, Republic Services will empty carts as usual and then exchange them for new Waste Pro cartd.

Waste Pro will begin collecting next week, with yard waste collected in a green cart with a black lid on Tuesdays, and garbage in a green cart with a blue lid on Fridays. Waste Pro will officially begin servicing the new carts on Tuesday, January 3, with the collection of green yard waste carts (black lid). Garbage will be collected on Fridays in a green cart with a blue lid.

For complete information, click here (pdf).

If a resident does not receive a new Waste Pro cart by January 31, they should call the Town of Century at (850) 256-3208.

Customer Accounts

There is no action required from current, active customers with service from Waste Pro to receive a new cart from Waste Pro or to begin service. For questions, call the Town of Century at (850) 256-3208.

Why The Change?

Without accepting bids, Century had continued for three decades to renew an agreement with annual increases with Republic Services. But in 2025, the town decided to seek an updated agreement or a new provider.

They received bids from two companies — BFI Waste Services, dba Republic Services of Escambia County, and Waste Pro of Florida. An evaluation committee ranked Waste Pro significantly higher than Republic Services, with average scores of 93.5 and 72.3, respectively.

“Waste Pro of Florida, Inc. consistently scored the highest across all evaluators, with strengths in cost proposal, service plan, equipment, and community engagement,” according to a town document. “Republic Services was evaluated as adequate but with key weaknesses: missing a commercial pricing proposal, incomplete forms, and a weaker overall service plan.”

No other sanitation companies in the area submitted a bid, including the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA), which provides residential sanitation collection in the remainder of unincorporated Escambia County.

Pictured: A Waste Pro sanitation truck turns on a Century street. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.