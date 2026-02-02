Entire Town Of Jay Under Boil Water Notice After Water Wells Shut Down For Leak Repair

February 2, 2026

Town of Jay Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for its entire town water system after its water wells were shut down for a leak repair.

On Sunday, the town experienced a weather-related water main break on an old pipe that could not be isolated from the rest of the water system, according to Town Manager Eric Seib. By 9 p.m., both water wells had returned to service, and water pressure was expected to return by about 10 p.m. Bacteriological tests will be conducted Monday and Tuesday, and the precautionary boil water notice will be lifted when testing returns clear.

Precautionary boil water notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Residents located in the specified area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible. This process routinely takes 48 hours.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 