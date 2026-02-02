Entire Town Of Jay Under Boil Water Notice After Water Wells Shut Down For Leak Repair

Town of Jay Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for its entire town water system after its water wells were shut down for a leak repair.

On Sunday, the town experienced a weather-related water main break on an old pipe that could not be isolated from the rest of the water system, according to Town Manager Eric Seib. By 9 p.m., both water wells had returned to service, and water pressure was expected to return by about 10 p.m. Bacteriological tests will be conducted Monday and Tuesday, and the precautionary boil water notice will be lifted when testing returns clear.

Precautionary boil water notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Residents located in the specified area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible. This process routinely takes 48 hours.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.