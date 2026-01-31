Escambia Animal Shelter Now Open On Sundays; Free Adoptions This Sunday

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center will open on Sundays, beginning this Sunday, February 1. Sunday hours will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

To celebrate the new expanded hours, adoption fees will be waived on all cats and dogs at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center this Sunday, February 1. A $15 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

Adoption fees will also be waived during the Pensacola Paw-di Gras event, taking place Sunday, February 1 from noon to 4 p.m. on Garden Street in Downtown Pensacola. The event features pet adoptions, a pet parade and costume contest, food trucks, vendors, and more.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24petconnect.com.

Pictured above: Bisbee the dog, a mixed breed male, and Bella the cat, a 4-year-old domestic shorthair. Both were available for adoption as of Saturday morning at the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.