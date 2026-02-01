Northview Lady Chiefs Softball Announces Rosters For The Upcoming Season
February 1, 2026
Northview Lady Chiefs Softball has announced its varsity and junior varsity rosters for the upcoming season.
They are:
Varsity
- Addyson Bolen
- Riley Brooks
- Bailey Burkette
- Amanda Fernandez
- Aubrey Hadley
- Kylee Langham
- Mikayla McAnally
- Day Randolph
- Avery Stuckey
- Peyton Womack
- Brooklyn Allen (V/JV)
- Presley Davey (V/JV)
- Kiley Webb (V/JV)
Junior Varsity
- Brooklyn Allen
- Alexa Beasley
- Brooklyn Bowen
- Presley Davey
- Sophia Ikner
- Katie Jones
- Natalie Morales
- Chloe Satterwhite
- Braylan Tuner
- Kiley Webb
- Kinley White
NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
Comments