Northview Lady Chiefs Softball Announces Rosters For The Upcoming Season

Northview Lady Chiefs Softball has announced its varsity and junior varsity rosters for the upcoming season.

They are:

Varsity

Addyson Bolen

Riley Brooks

Bailey Burkette

Amanda Fernandez

Aubrey Hadley

Kylee Langham

Mikayla McAnally

Day Randolph

Avery Stuckey

Peyton Womack

Brooklyn Allen (V/JV)

Presley Davey (V/JV)

Kiley Webb (V/JV)

Junior Varsity

Brooklyn Allen

Alexa Beasley

Brooklyn Bowen

Presley Davey

Sophia Ikner

Katie Jones

Natalie Morales

Chloe Satterwhite

Braylan Tuner

Kiley Webb

Kinley White

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.